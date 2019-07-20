SDCC 2019: Seth MacFarlane reveals Season 3 of The Orville debuting on Hulu

Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad!) dropped some major news about Season 3 of The Orville at SDCC 2019 today by revealing that Hulu (now owned by Disney) will be the new home for the Star Trek parody series, which had run on Fox for its first two seasons.

“The Orville has become more ambitious as it’s gone along production-wise," said the creator and star during the show's panel, alluding to how the impending move to a well-established streaming platform will take some of the pressure off The Orville's expanding schedule. "Season 3 is the most surprising [one] yet. It's not going where you think it's gonna go."

“Fox Entertainment has been a fantastic home for The Orville and their willingness to support the show’s move to Hulu is incredibly appreciated; they really are great partners to us on so many shows and this is one more example. We’re thrilled as a studio to find this creative solution which is so meaningful to Seth and keeps the show on track to continue entertaining its millions of fans,” said Carolyn Cassidy, President of Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox Television in a statement.

Credit: Josh Weiss

“The Orville has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television, where I’ve had a deal since the start of my career, and Fox Broadcasting Company, now Fox Entertainment, which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years," MacFarlane said in the statement. "My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons. But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show. It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long. I am hugely indebted to Charlie Collier and Fox Entertainment for their generosity and look forward to developing future projects there. And to my new friends at Hulu, I look forward to our new partnership exploring the galaxy together.”

The Orville was nominated for an Emmy earlier in the week, thanks to the visual effects featured in "Identity, Part 2."

"Seth wanted the space battle to be of Star Wars quality," said the episode's director (and a co-exec producer on the show), Jon Cassar, during the panel. He went on to describe the two-part, two-hour “Identity” as a feature-length film, since it was shot back-to-back, but noted that MacFarlane would love to do an actual movie based on the show. He also has "no idea" how a musical episode would work.

“We always hope that we go long enough to be able to do a film or two. We try to deliver a movie each week," MacFarlane continued. "But a feature-length movie for The Orville, we’d be totally up for that."

