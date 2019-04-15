Latest Stories

Your Name
Tag: Fangrrls
Your Name is the best anime you've never seen
Stratolaunch
Tag: Science
The world's biggest airplane, designed to launch rockets, just took its first flight
Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Birds of Prey
Tag: Movies
Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey movie flaps to the finish line and wraps its shoot
writing-novel.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
#WGAStaffingBoost creator LaToya Morgan talks the importance of supporting writers
Allison Williams The Perfection

Netflix's terrifying, genre-bending thriller The Perfection gets freaky first trailer

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Apr 15, 2019

If you thought Ellen Page's White Violin was creepy in The Umbrella Academy, then you're in for a real shock with the first trailer for Netflix's latest thriller The Perfection.

Directed by Richard Shepard (HBO's Girls), the upcoming genre-bending horror/thriller movie stars Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) as Charlotte, a musical cello prodigy who sets down a dark and twisted path with another star pupil, Elizabeth (Logan Browning).

There's definitely a Black Swan vibe going on here, but somehow, Shepard seems to have outdone the strange artistic sensibilities of Darren Aronofsky. That's no easy feat, mind you, dear reader.

The first teaser is absolutely bonkers, featuring bugs being puked up and limbs being hacked off. Please watch at your own risk, preferably before eating a large meal.

The film first premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin last September with the director in attendance for a discussion following the screening.

"I'm a huge fan of Korean films The Handmaiden and Oldboy, and I feel like what [Park Chan-Wook] does with structure is incredible," he said. "We wanted to create a movie in which you don't quite know what's happening. It became a deeper and more interesting movie once we delved in and got past the bus and figured out who are these people." 

After reading the script (co-written by Shepard and Supernatural alums Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder), Williams was immediately on board, but wondered whether her love of the insanely crazy plot was indicative of a deep psychological problem.

"I finished it and I was, like, 'First of all, [Richard], are you okay? Am I okay because I want to do this?' I mean, the weirder the script, the more dangerous and third rail or whatever, that's the way to get me onto a movie," the actress remarked at Fantastic Fest.

Here's the first poster as well:

The Perfection Netflix poster

Credit: Netflix

In early October, it was announced that Netflix had scooped up distribution rights to the film. The Perfection arrives on the streaming platform Friday, May 24.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Perfection
Tag: netflix
Tag: Allison Williams
Tag: Richard Shepard
Tag: Logan Browning
Tag: Steven Weber

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: