Netflix's terrifying, genre-bending thriller The Perfection gets freaky first trailer

If you thought Ellen Page's White Violin was creepy in The Umbrella Academy, then you're in for a real shock with the first trailer for Netflix's latest thriller The Perfection.

Directed by Richard Shepard (HBO's Girls), the upcoming genre-bending horror/thriller movie stars Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) as Charlotte, a musical cello prodigy who sets down a dark and twisted path with another star pupil, Elizabeth (Logan Browning).

There's definitely a Black Swan vibe going on here, but somehow, Shepard seems to have outdone the strange artistic sensibilities of Darren Aronofsky. That's no easy feat, mind you, dear reader.

The first teaser is absolutely bonkers, featuring bugs being puked up and limbs being hacked off. Please watch at your own risk, preferably before eating a large meal.

Video of The Perfection | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The film first premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin last September with the director in attendance for a discussion following the screening.

"I'm a huge fan of Korean films The Handmaiden and Oldboy, and I feel like what [Park Chan-Wook] does with structure is incredible," he said. "We wanted to create a movie in which you don't quite know what's happening. It became a deeper and more interesting movie once we delved in and got past the bus and figured out who are these people."

After reading the script (co-written by Shepard and Supernatural alums Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder), Williams was immediately on board, but wondered whether her love of the insanely crazy plot was indicative of a deep psychological problem.

"I finished it and I was, like, 'First of all, [Richard], are you okay? Am I okay because I want to do this?' I mean, the weirder the script, the more dangerous and third rail or whatever, that's the way to get me onto a movie," the actress remarked at Fantastic Fest.

Here's the first poster as well:

Credit: Netflix

In early October, it was announced that Netflix had scooped up distribution rights to the film. The Perfection arrives on the streaming platform Friday, May 24.