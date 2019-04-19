The podcast forever! Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 Part 3 - Film

Comics made him a star, but the movies Batman a legend!

Episode 3 of our audio documentary series Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 looks at the Dark Knight’s film career. Academy Award-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming shares her insight into creating Christian Bale's Batsuits, Heath Ledger's iconic Joker look, Tom Hardy's Bane AND Anne Hathaway's Catwoman costume.

Meanwhile, Robert Wuhl reflects on being part of Batmania 30 years ago in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and producer Michael Uslan reflects on his lifelong obsession with bringing Batman to the big screen.

Holy History, Bat-fans! Listen to this podcast now!

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.