The podcast rises! Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 Part 2 - Television

Comics made him a star, but television made Batman a legend!

Episode 2 of our audio documentary series Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 examines how the '60s TV series made the Caped Crusader a pop culture icon (and punchline). We also delve into some wild behind-the-scenes details and even dispel a few urban legends about the beloved show. We ALSO look at how the next-gen TV shows like Birds of Prey and Gotham have added to the mythos.

Featuring interviews with Burt Ward, Julie Newmar, Bob Garcia, David Mazouz, Camren Bicondova, Robin Lord Taylor, Erin Richards, Brenton Thwaites, Athena Finger, Michael Uslan, and Marv Wolfman.

Holy History, Bat-fans! Listen to this podcast now!

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.