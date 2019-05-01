The podcast triumphant! Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 Part 4 - Animation

It's the final chapter of our 4-part series celebrating the 80th Anniversary of Batman. Here we're taking a look at the Dark Knight in animated form.

While comics, film and television have all been good to the Bat, the Caped Crusader's animated career has had an incredible impact on the character's legacy. Featuring interviews with Batman: The Animated Series' Kevin Conroy, Andrea Romano, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett. Also featuring Burt Ward, Julie Newmar and a special 2016 interview with Adam West.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.