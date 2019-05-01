Latest Stories

Dr. Manhattan
Chris Evans as Captain America in Avengers Endgame
DCYOVS_Cv1_Dir_111
The Boys on Amazon
batman the animated series
Credit: Warner Bros.

The podcast triumphant! Behind the Panel: Batman at 80 Part 4 - Animation

batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
May 1, 2019

It's the final chapter of our 4-part series celebrating the 80th Anniversary of Batman. Here we're taking a look at the Dark Knight in animated form.

While comics, film and television have all been good to the Bat, the Caped Crusader's animated career has had an incredible impact on the character's legacy. Featuring interviews with Batman: The Animated Series' Kevin Conroy, Andrea Romano, Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett. Also featuring Burt Ward, Julie Newmar and a special 2016 interview with Adam West.

Listen below!

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

