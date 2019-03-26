WIRE Buzz: The Princess Bride goes to Broadway; Wild Seed sprouts at Amazon; more

It's been more than 30 years since The Princess Bride first captured the hearts of moviegoers everywhere, and now the fantasy epic is getting a second life on stage.

According to Deadline, the beloved Rob Reiner flick is being developed into a theatrical musical. Disney, which now controls the rights to the film, has assembled the creative team of Tony-winning composer and lyricist David Yazbek along with writers Bob Martin and Rick Elice to develop a new rendition of the meta-fairy tale.

All three have shows currently running on Broadway. Yazbek's The Band’s Visit is nearing a close, and Martin's The Prom and Elice's The Cher Show are both in the middle of their respective runs.

The Princess Bride author and screenwriter William Goldman, who died late last year, had been trying to create a stage version of his work since 2006 with composer Adam Guettel. Eventually, the two had a falling-out, but it seems that Disney Theatrical is trying once again to get the stage show off the ground.

Next, Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed sci-fi novel series Patternist is headed to the small screen. Deadline reports that Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions are developing Wild Seed, based on the first novel in the series, chronologically speaking, into a series for Amazon.

Nnedi Okorafor will co-write the script with director Wanuri Kahiu. The two will also serve as executive producers alongside Davis, Tennon, Juvee's head of television development Andrew Wang, Ernestine Walker, and Merrilee Heifet with the Octavia E. Butler estate.

Wild Seed is a complicated story of two African immortals who travel from pre-colonial West Africa to the distant future. One, Doro, is a killer who uses his power to breed people like livestock. The other, Anyanwu, is a healer who forces him to reassess his millennia of cruel behavior. Over the centuries, their personal battles change the course of our world.

"Wild Seed is a book that shifted my life," said Davis. "It is as epic, as game-changing, as moving and brilliant as any science fiction novel ever written. Octavia Butler was a visionary and we look forward to honoring the scope of her work and sharing it with the world."

Finally, The Convent has gone Vertical. The horror film's North American distribution rights were acquired by Vertical Entertainment, again according to Deadline.

The Convent, which also went under the title Heretiks, will begin a theatrical rollout in 10 to 15 theaters starting on May 3, and will be available on demand the same day. Veteran makeup artist Paul Hyett directed the film from a script written by Hyett, Conal Palmer, and Gregory Blair.

The Convent is set in the 17th century, and follows a young woman who's saved from execution and led to a priory to repent her sins, as the title might suggest. Before long, she discovers a much greater evil lying in wait.

The horror film stars genre hall-of-famer Michael Ironside and Outlander’s Rosie Day, alongside Hannah Arterton and Hellraiser's Clare Higgins.