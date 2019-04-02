Latest Stories

The real monsters were the ones we frakked along the way [Strong Female Characters #43]

Presenters
Courtney Enlow
Preeti Chhibber
Riley Silverman
Apr 2, 2019

After a brief pause to recover from all that con drop (and con crud), we've returned with another episode of the SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast, paying tribute to a show that is doing the absolute best AND most at any given moment.

This week, Preeti and Courtney are joined by guest co-host (and fellow FANGRRL) Riley Silverman to discuss Mark Hamill as Chucky, pen a Will Smith-style rap for The Matrix, side-eye NASA's suit availability and play a Magicians-themed game of Frak, Marry, Kill.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

