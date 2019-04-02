The real monsters were the ones we frakked along the way [Strong Female Characters #43]

After a brief pause to recover from all that con drop (and con crud), we've returned with another episode of the SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast, paying tribute to a show that is doing the absolute best AND most at any given moment.

This week, Preeti and Courtney are joined by guest co-host (and fellow FANGRRL) Riley Silverman to discuss Mark Hamill as Chucky, pen a Will Smith-style rap for The Matrix, side-eye NASA's suit availability and play a Magicians-themed game of Frak, Marry, Kill.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

