WIRE Buzz: The Sandman S2 at Netflix; The Knight Before Christmas trailer goes full Outlander; more

Sandman fans rejoice! The complex and seemingly unadaptable comic series from Neil Gaiman has been preparing its live-action Netflix debut and isn't stopping there. While Gaiman has been clear that there's no way he and collaborators Allan Heinberg and David Goyer were jamming all of Morpheus' tale into a single eleven-episode season, he recently confirmed that they're already preparing for a second season.

Speaking to RadioTimes, the writer confirmed that plotting is in the works for not one, but two seasons of TV. “There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer, and me," Gaiman said, "and we’ve just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we’ll see what happens next." The confidence needed to start breaking a second season already could very well mean that Netflix has given it the unofficial greenlight to move forward, as long as things go well with the launch.

Gaiman also externally confirmed the news on Twitter, in his own roundabout and mysterious way:

No word yet on when Sandman will hit Netflix.

In other Netflix news, the streaming service is combining some favorite tropes with one of modern genre's most romantic series. The Knight Before Christmas goes full Outlander when telling its temporally-displaced tale of love and chivalry, all wrapped around a bonafide Hallmark hit: the Christmas movie.

Medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) — yes that's right: Cole — is sent to Ohio thanks to a witch's spell, but luckily he bumps into science teacher Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens). Think Thor fish-out-of-water jokes mixed with Outlander's romance. Fans can watch the trailer, but it's pretty clear where this is all leading.

Check it out:

Video of The Knight Before Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix

Directed by Monika Mitchell from a script by Cara Russell, this is one time travel tale of romance that will surely go viral when its wild premise hits the streaming service. The film also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui, Harry Jarvis, Mimi Gianopulos, and Ella Kenion.

The Knight Before Christmas drops on Nov. 21.

Finally, after a bumpy production thanks to its central figure, the second season of Cosmos has announced a release date. Titled Cosmos: Possible Worlds, the National Geographic science show (Neil DeGrasse Tyson reprising his role as host, replacing the original's Carl Sagan) is launching its latest 13-episode run on March 9.

According to a release, this would set the show to return almost exactly a year after its original plan, which was thrown off course when Fox delayed the show to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against Tyson. The show will air on Nat Geo, then run on Fox in the summer of 2020.

The season will feature the likes of Seth MacFarlane, Patrick Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Judd Hirsch, and Sasha Sagan.