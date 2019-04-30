The scoop on Hulk's Ben & Jerry's moment in Avengers: Endgame

Just like revenge, the Avengers are best served cold — when they’re in ice cream form, at least. Avengers: Endgame contains a fun little nod to a moment in Infinity War when Doctor Strange and Tony Stark discuss the Avengers-inspired Ben & Jerry’s flavors, only this time, we actually get to see a character eat this sweet treat. And, boy do they eat a lot of it.

**This post contains some spoilers for Avengers: Endgame**

During one of the scenes in which the Avengers are planning their mission to go back in time in order to steal past versions of the Infinity Stones (a "time heist," Ant-Man calls it), we see a shot where they're all having some snacks. The Hulk, who in Endgame has made peace with Bruce Banner, resulting in a super-strong, super-intelligent version of the big green guy, is going to town on a truly gigantic tub of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Presumably, he’s enjoying some Hulk-A-Hulk-A-Burning Fudge, one of the two flavors that Doctor Strange and Tony discussed in Infinity War (the other was Stark Raving Hazelnuts, which Strange dismissed as “a little chalky.")

Sadly, Marvel fans will never get a taste of the Hulk’s dessert. On Twitter and in a statement to SYFY WIRE, representatives from Ben & Jerry’s confirmed that there are no plans to make either flavor a reality.

“We are as excited as anyone for Avengers: Endgame,” the statement reads. “And we’ll have to suffer as this flavor only exists in the MCU.”

Ben & Jerry’s has made tie-in flavors in the past, having made ice creams inspired by The Colbert Report, The Tonight Show, Phish, the Dave Matthews Band, Jerry Garcia, Bob Marley, Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Saturday Night Live, and Barack Obama, to name a few.

"We did work with Marvel to get the product placement right," a representative tells SYFY WIRE, although there are no plans to make the flavors in real life.

This is not the MCU's first ice cream shout-out. In Ant-Man, Scott Lang gets fired from his job at Baskin-Robbins.

In Endgame, the ice cream Hulk is eating is green, fittingly. Does this mean that Hulk-A-Hulk-A-Burning Fudge is some sort of mint chocolate chip variation? Perhaps the verdant hue comes from pistachios, or maybe matcha? Since they didn’t actually make the flavor, Ben & Jerry's doesn’t know.

"Given the flavor is only available in the MCU, we haven’t ideated around what the ingredients could be," the rep says. "I guess we could leave it up to our fans' imaginations?"

So, no answers here for any Marvel and ice cream enthusiasts. But it’s good to see that Ben & Jerry’s was apparently still making ice cream in the dystopian, post-Snap world of the MCU, five years later. Especially considering that, you know, statistically, either Ben or Jerry probably would've bit the dust.