The search for Beverly Crusher will continue on Star Trek: Picard [Warp Factor #10]

The season finale of Star Trek: Picard gave us many gifts. At long last, we finally have proper closure when it comes to Data (Brent Spiner), with a farewell to that classic character that was both heartbreaking and thematically perfect. His sacrifice at the end of Star Trek: Nemesis was blunt and brief — this was a proper goodbye.

We also got Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) returning to action, casually sitting in a captain's chair like only he can, making threats, and telling the Zhat Vash to go Tal Shiar themselves. Add in the continuing journeys of Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), and all of our new crew, and we were left highly satisfied.

Except in one instance.

Beverly. Crusher. Not in the season! We'd hoped that the good Doctor (and Picard's true love, fight us) would make a surprise return; indeed, we'd been hoping for it all season. It didn't happen. She is the only TNG main character (her son not included) that didn't even get a mention this season, which means... we eagerly await her return in Season 2.

CRUSHER WATCH never ends. It will never end. We'll chase it through perdition's flames before we give it up. Gates McFadden will, must, return.

