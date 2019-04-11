Full trailer for Secret Life of Pets 2 is an adventurous (and adorable) good time

What is your pet really up to when you're not home? Well, they're either waiting patiently for you to come home or going on wild adventures out in the wild with other pets.

In honor of National Pet Day today, Universal and Illumination dropped the full trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2, which gives off some heavy Homeward Bound vibes as Max (Happy!'s Patton Oswalt replacing Louis C.K.) sets off on another adventure outside the comforting boundaries of the apartment he's always known.

This time around, it looks like Max's owner, Katie (Ellie Kemper), has a young son, Liam, and he's close with both Max and Duke (Eric Stonestreet). When Liam leaves for preschool, Max, not wanting to part with his new buddy, sets out to reunite with him, or at least that's what the latest trailer implies.

Check out the new trailer now:

Video of The Secret Life Of Pets 2 - Official Trailer [HD]

The rabbit Snowball (Kevin Hart) is taking a more prominent role in the sequel, having adopted the superhero persona of "Captain Snowball," complete with fantasy sequences that adopt a different animation style than the rest of the film.

Harrison Ford's Rooster (an old and wizened farm dog) also makes a short appearance, telling Max that if you want to be unafraid, you have to act like it. Despite a long and prolific career, this is Ford's first-ever animated voiceover role.

Jenny Slate, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Bobby Moynihan, Pete Holmes, Hannibal Buress, and Tara Strong are also a part of the impressive voice cast.

Helmed by the returning Chris Renaud, The Secret Life of Pets 2 leaves its leash behind as it enters theaters Friday, June 7.