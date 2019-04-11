Latest Stories

GOW Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Team Scorpio tackles mission of vengeance in IDW's Gears Of War: Hivebusters
Mary Chieffo as L'Rell on Star Trek: Discovery (Credit: John Medland/CBS)
Tag: TV
The deleted line in Star Trek: Discovery that fueled Mary Chieffo's L’Rell performance
X-Men Animated series
Tag: Fangrrls
The star signs of The X-Men
iain glen game of thrones
Tag: TV
Batman heads to Titans Season 2 with Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen
Snowball in Secret Life of Pets 2

Full trailer for Secret Life of Pets 2 is an adventurous (and adorable) good time

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Apr 11, 2019

What is your pet really up to when you're not home? Well, they're either waiting patiently for you to come home or going on wild adventures out in the wild with other pets.

In honor of National Pet Day today, Universal and Illumination dropped the full trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2, which gives off some heavy Homeward Bound vibes as Max (Happy!'s Patton Oswalt replacing Louis C.K.) sets off on another adventure outside the comforting boundaries of the apartment he's always known.

This time around, it looks like Max's owner, Katie (Ellie Kemper), has a young son, Liam, and he's close with both Max and Duke (Eric Stonestreet). When Liam leaves for preschool, Max, not wanting to part with his new buddy, sets out to reunite with him, or at least that's what the latest trailer implies.

Check out the new trailer now:

The rabbit Snowball (Kevin Hart) is taking a more prominent role in the sequel, having adopted the superhero persona of "Captain Snowball," complete with fantasy sequences that adopt a different animation style than the rest of the film.

Harrison Ford's Rooster (an old and wizened farm dog) also makes a short appearance, telling Max that if you want to be unafraid, you have to act like it. Despite a long and prolific career, this is Ford's first-ever animated voiceover role.

Jenny Slate, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Bobby Moynihan, Pete Holmes, Hannibal Buress, and Tara Strong are also a part of the impressive voice cast.

Helmed by the returning Chris Renaud, The Secret Life of Pets 2 leaves its leash behind as it enters theaters Friday, June 7.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Secret Life of Pets 2
Tag: Illumination Entertainment
Tag: animation
Tag: The Secret Life of Pets
Tag: Universal Pictures
Tag: Patton Oswalt

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: