The Shrike threat comes to a head in the latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Last week ended on a cliffhanger, with a city-size crater looking to be the only way to stop the Shrike from taking over Earth, while Sarge and his crew prepared a hostile takeover of the S.H.I.E.L.D. plane and Mack's crew.

Spoilers ahead for "Collision Course Part 2," the latest episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which aired Friday, July 12, 2019.

It's not much of a surprise, but the A bomb doesn't go off and kill most of the show's principal cast. But, instead of Deke saving the day and figuring out a way to disarm the bomb, he gives up and the truck careens through Izel's tower of Shrike shards — but Daisy steps up in the final moment to balance it in a "quake bubble" so it's not set off by the truck crash. It manages to avert Izel's landing, but leaves the team stranded with a flock of Shrike fighting to get inside.

Daisy vaporizes a good bit of the Shrike with her quake powers, though there are presumably still some out there flying around? That's never fully explained.

As for Sarge's mutiny, it works for a bit, though Yo-Yo manages to flip Jaco to S.H.I.E.L.D.'s side to retake the ship and put Sarge back in custody. Jaco even accompanies the team on the mission to Izel's ship, though they presumably fail to capture her (she vanishes off-screen) before Jaco takes the bomb to the ship himself and blows it to kingdom come. Thankfully, Fitz and Simmons make it off beforehand, so now the entire team is all back together. It just took most of the season to get there.

We end with the crew celebrating a mostly successful mission, though it stands to reason there's still plenty of threat left for the final run of episodes.

Then, the post-credit stinger saves the biggest shock for last. May storms into Sarge's cell and unloads a clip of bullets into him. Is he dead? Why'd she do it? Did Izel somehow take her over? Lots of questions, few answers.

Assorted musings

Something is definitely going on with Agent Davis. He's off-screen a bit when Izel vanishes, and when they get back to base, he seems off and falls asleep at the party. Did Izel infect him off-screen? Something else? If this is the beginning of the end for Davis, it'd be a shame. He's made for a great addition these past couple seasons, and it's been great to see him get some extra screen time this year.

Izel drops a hit or two about why Sarge might be wearing Coulson's face, making an aside about him "wearing skin." So does he somehow get to jump into different bodies? Is he a shapeshifter?

Nice callback with Mack dropping a "Toldja" to Sarge after he takes back the ship.

Mack and Yo-Yo are back together! Or at least, well on their way. Mack finally admits he screwed up by pushing Yo-Yo away, and the episode ends with them closing the door and sharing a kiss. Their relationship has been a highpoint of this series' run, great to see them at least get a bit of a happy ending here.