The Siege of Mandalore begins and blows minds to dust on Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.16]
We’re gonna need a bigger stage: Inside the making of the wild new ‘Jaws’ musical
Darren Aronofsky spills on why his R-rated Batman movie with Joaquin Phoenix fell apart
Picard, Walking Dead, and The 100 directors talk big breaks and the current shutdown
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
The Siege of Mandalore begins and blows minds to dust on Star Wars: The Clone Wars [Jabba the Pod 2.16]

Apr 17, 2020

Sometimes you wait for something for so long that there's no way that thing can live up to your expectations. This could easily have been the case with the "Siege of Mandalore" arc on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the last arc that the show will ever produce. We've only seen the first installment in the four-part arc, and, yeah.

Based on this one episode alone? This arc isn't just going to live up to the hype, it's going to surpass it.

If you need evidence, take your pick from the wonders on display: Anakin and Obi-Wan back in the thick of battle, more information on the build-up to Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Ahsoka reuniting with Anakin and Rex, the characters of Gar Saxon (Ray Stevenson) and Rook Kast (Vanessa Marshall of Star Wars Rebels) joining the show, deep feelings, deeper feelings, and then... just so much glorious action.

From the old-style Lucasfilm titles through to Maul's final line, this episode kicked the butts of our heroes over on Jabba the Pod. Brian, Caitlin, and Matt try to recover in time to talk about it, as well as go through some other business related to the galaxy far, far away. It's not easy, because some of us have tears of joy in our eyes and songs in our hearts.

Take a listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

