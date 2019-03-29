Latest Stories

Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 Drew Barrymore Timothy Olyphant
Tag: Fangrrls
The cast of Santa Clarita Diet talks Season 3 and whether or not they'd choose to be immortal
She Said Destroy header
Tag: Comics
Indie Comics Spotlight: Artist Liana Kangas loves Jim Mahfood, Final Fantasy, and Aggretsuko
William Zabka and Ralph Macchio in The Karate Kid
Tag: Movies
The history of The Karate Kid's 'sweep the leg' scene and crane kick heard 'round the world
Blade Runner Hero
Tag: Movies
Exclusive: Syd Mead's neo-noir art shines in second cover for Titan's Blade Runner 2019
The Silence Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka

First trailer for Netflix's The Silence gives off serious Quiet Place and Bird Box vibes

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 29, 2019

After the release of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place last spring, the Pandora's Box of sensory-based horror films looks to be blown open for good.

Netflix did very well with the release of Bird Box in December and seems to want to capitalize on the newly-popular genre with The Silence, an upcoming movie that can't quiet not feel like a rip-off of A Quiet Place, despite being based on a 2015 book of the same name by Tim Lebbon.

Watch the first trailer below:

Starring Stanley Tucci (Beauty and the Beast) and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), The Silence is about a family trying to evade dangerous creatures that hunt by sound alone. It's almost too crazy to say because it sounds like straight up plagiarism (it really isn't, though), but Shipka's character, Ally Andrews, is deaf, having lost her hearing at age 13.

Bird Box-esque story beats come into play when Ally and her family seek refuge from the creatures at a remote haven. Unfortunately, they soon come face-to-face with a malicious cult that wants to use Ally's heightened senses for not-so-nice ends. 

The film was adapted for the screen by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke (Chernobyl Diaries) and directed by John R. Leonetti, helmer of the first Annabelle movie for Warner Bros.

Check out the new poster, too:

The Silence Netflix poster

Credit: Netflix

Starring alongside Tucci and Shipka are Miranda Otto (Eowyn in Lord of the Rings and Aunt Zelda in Chilling Adventures), John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Kate Trotter (Upside Down), and Kyle Breitkopf (Wonder).

The Silence shushes onto Netflix on Wednesday, April 10.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Silence
Tag: Stanley Tucci
Tag: Kiernan Shipka
Tag: netflix
Tag: A Quiet Place
Tag: John R. Leonetti

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Sabrina
Sabrina heads down a dark path in new trailer for Chilling Adventures Part 2
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2
Love is in the air in this first look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: netflix
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Kiernan Shipka
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina summons third, fourth seasons
Jacob Oller
Dec 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: netflix
sabrina
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast takes us inside the Christmas special
Bryan Cairns
Dec 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0