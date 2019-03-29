First trailer for Netflix's The Silence gives off serious Quiet Place and Bird Box vibes

After the release of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place last spring, the Pandora's Box of sensory-based horror films looks to be blown open for good.

Netflix did very well with the release of Bird Box in December and seems to want to capitalize on the newly-popular genre with The Silence, an upcoming movie that can't quiet not feel like a rip-off of A Quiet Place, despite being based on a 2015 book of the same name by Tim Lebbon.

Watch the first trailer below:

Video of The Silence | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Starring Stanley Tucci (Beauty and the Beast) and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), The Silence is about a family trying to evade dangerous creatures that hunt by sound alone. It's almost too crazy to say because it sounds like straight up plagiarism (it really isn't, though), but Shipka's character, Ally Andrews, is deaf, having lost her hearing at age 13.

Bird Box-esque story beats come into play when Ally and her family seek refuge from the creatures at a remote haven. Unfortunately, they soon come face-to-face with a malicious cult that wants to use Ally's heightened senses for not-so-nice ends.

The film was adapted for the screen by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke (Chernobyl Diaries) and directed by John R. Leonetti, helmer of the first Annabelle movie for Warner Bros.

Check out the new poster, too:

Credit: Netflix

Starring alongside Tucci and Shipka are Miranda Otto (Eowyn in Lord of the Rings and Aunt Zelda in Chilling Adventures), John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Kate Trotter (Upside Down), and Kyle Breitkopf (Wonder).

The Silence shushes onto Netflix on Wednesday, April 10.