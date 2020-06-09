Latest Stories

Whatifi
Tag: Movies
Interactive storytelling platform Whatifi launches to fill that Bandernsnatch-sized void in your soul
Stargirl
Tag: Features
The Golden Age comic book origins of the heroes and villains of Stargirl
Helen Slater and Chyler Leigh in Supergirl
Tag: TV
Supergirl’s Chyler Leigh posts about personal relation to Alex’s coming-out journey
The Simpsons graduate address
Tag: TV
The Simpsons share congratulatory message to 2020 grads
The Simpsons graduate address
More info i
Credit: YouTube
Tag: TV
Tag: News

The Simpsons share congratulatory message to 2020 grads

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 9, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Simpsons
Tag: coronavirus

The Simpsons took a break from their busy stay-at-home schedule (as the famous animated family is also under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic) to cut a video celebrating and congratulating 2020's graduating class.

Thanks to YouTube's four-and-a-half hour, entirely digital Dear Class of 2020 commencement, which seeks to give new grads some semblance of a normal graduation under socially-distanced circumstances, Homer, Bart, Lisa, and Marge gathered together for a Zoom-esque video message that perfectly fits into their show's sense of humor.

More The Simpsons

The Simpsons
WIRE Buzz: Lucifer locks Tom Ellis for Season 6; Disney+ fixes The Simpsons aspect ratio
BartSimpson.jpg
Is there a really a long lost Simpsons episode where Bart dies?

Take a look at the Simpsons' heartfelt message below:

Springfield is still apparently under lockdown as the Simpsons telecommunicate to the Class of 2020. While much of the family is coping in unhealthy ways (Homer's day-drinking, Marge's overworked and frazzled murmurs), Lisa is still the voice of reason.

She finds "plenty of good things" coming from much of the population's isolation to include in her "inspirational" speech, including environmental and animal rights issues like cleaner air and less consumed meat. Even Homer bursts in with a bit of wisdom, asking viewers to "Love thy neighbor, even if it's Flanders."

Lisa takes her final moment to raise a sign — reading "Congrats Class of 2020: Please save us" — and find a bit of serious optimism in a video that still takes the time to include at least one instance of Bart mooning the viewer. Even the quarantine couldn't change The Simpsons.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Simpsons
Tag: coronavirus

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker