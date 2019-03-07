Latest Stories

stamets-culber
Tag: Fangrrls
Wilson Cruz is having an identity crisis in "If Memory Serves"
The Simpsons Stark Raving Dad Michael Jackson
Tag: TV
The Simpsons creators collectively agree to remove the Michael Jackson episode from circulation
GettyImages-648792726
Tag: Science
We’re more doomed than we thought if an asteroid comes for us
trek vina disco 2
Tag: TV
Who is Vina in Star Trek? Melissa George reveals how she reshaped the classic role for Discovery
The Simpsons Stark Raving Dad Michael Jackson

The Simpsons creators collectively agree to remove the Michael Jackson episode from circulation

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 7, 2019

The fallout over HBO's Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland continues, this time claiming some of the singer's animated work.

Jackson, credited as John Jay Smith, did some voice work in The Simpsons' Season 3 premiere episode, "Stark Raving Dad." He played Leon Kompowsky, a man confined to a mental institution for believing he was Michael Jackson.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the episode will be pulled from the Simpsons World streaming platform, will no longer be available to purchase online, and will not appear in syndication. Any future physical media, like box sets, won't include it either.

It was a decision that was made collectively by creators Matt Groening, James L. Brooks, and Al Jean after the three of them had each watched Leaving Neverland. The documentary focuses on the allegations of two now-grown men who claim to have been abused during the time they spent with the late pop superstar as children.

"It feels clearly the only choice to make," said Brooks in an interview with WSJ. "The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this."

Brooks also stressed that it wasn't a decision they took lightly. "This was a treasured episode. There are a lot of great memories we have wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn’t allow them to remain."

It's unclear when the episode will actually be removed from circulation. As of this writing, the episode is still available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon, and for streaming on the Simpsons World platform.

Several radio stations across the globe have elected to stop playing Jackson's music in the wake of Leaving Neverland. The documentary was just released on HBO last weekend after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Simpsons
Tag: Michael Jackson
Tag: Matt Groening

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Simpsons
Tag: Matt Groening
Screen Shot 2018-09-02 at 11.02.56 AM
Matt Groening confirms Michael Jackson really did voice that character on The Simpsons
Josh Weiss
Sep 2, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: The Simpsons
Tag: Disney
The Simpsons
Fox renews The Simpsons through 2021, but Disney could make a killing by canceling it
Josh Weiss
Feb 6, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: The Simpsons
Tag: Treehouse of Horror
Homer Simpson Ned Flanders devil
The Simpsons: Next year's Treehouse of Horror will be the show's devilish 666th episode
Josh Weiss
Oct 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Disenchantment
Tag: Futurama
Disenchantment Princess Bean
Disenchantment continues Matt Groening's tradition of overlapping his shows
Brian Silliman
Aug 23, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0