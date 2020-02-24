Latest Stories

Onward junket
Onward's Tom Holland and Chris Pratt describe the ultimate D&D game
DoctorWho-SachaDhawan-Master
Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan on embracing the chaos and finding the humanity of the Master
Aliens Hero
Preview: New Aliens: Phalanx prose novel is Game of Thrones with Xenomorphs
chris-evans
Captain America capping teeth: Chris Evans to play dentist in Little Shop of Horrors
Sonic the Hedgehog
Credit: Paramount Pictures, Sega of America, Inc.
The Sonic and Sega fandom is very happy! [Ep #120]

image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Image uploaded from iOS (3)
Emily Gaudette
Feb 24, 2020

This week, The Fandom Files podcast is joined by George Perez and Barry Harmon, the proprietors of SegaBits.com! These long-time Sega fans debrief us on the fandom's feelings on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie — from creepy original character design to the new, much more satisfying one — and tell us all about how the community is still thriving via Dreamcast and streaming.

Plus, we talk about Sonic's feet! 

Listen below.

