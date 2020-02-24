The Sonic and Sega fandom is very happy! [Ep #120]

This week, The Fandom Files podcast is joined by George Perez and Barry Harmon, the proprietors of SegaBits.com! These long-time Sega fans debrief us on the fandom's feelings on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie — from creepy original character design to the new, much more satisfying one — and tell us all about how the community is still thriving via Dreamcast and streaming.

Plus, we talk about Sonic's feet!

Listen below.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!