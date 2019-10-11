WIRE Buzz: The Stand loads up; Rabid drops trailer; Idina Menzel circling Cinderella

Mia Smoak’s time in the Arrowverse may be coming to an end, but Arrow and Shadowhunters actor Katherine McNamara already is taking aim at her next big project: a recurring appearance in CBS All Access’ miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

TVLine reports that McNamara (seen below), an Arrow regular since Season 7 and central character Clary Fray in Shadowhunters, has signed on for the 10-episode The Stand event series, alongside Legion’s Hamish Linklater and Once Upon a Time star Eion Bailey. McNamara will reportedly play small-town wild child Julie Lawry, while Bailey will play Teddy Weizak, “superflu survivor and member of the body crew” in Boulder, Colorado. Linklater reportedly is set to play infectious disease specialist and would-be military hero Dr. Ellis.

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic via Getty Images

The new casting additions only add to The Stand’s already-stellar lineup, which features Amber Heard as Nadine Cross and James Marsden as Stu Redman, along with Alexander Skarsgård, Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, and Henry Zaga.

The series is currently in production in Vancouver, with King himself reportedly penning a new and show-exclusive coda. CBS All Access hasn’t revealed when The Stand will debut, so remain seated — for now.

The remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid is getting ready to hit the screen for an aptly timed Friday the 13th release this December, and Shout! Factory has just cut loose with a new preview trailer ahead of the upcoming movie’s debut at Screamfest this weekend.

Video of Rabid (2019) - Official Trailer (HD) Shout! Factory on YouTube

Writer/director duo Jen and Sylvia Soska are updating Cronenberg’s 1977 horror cult classic, which follows upstart fashion designer Rose (Laura Vandervoort; played by Marilyn Chambers in the original) after she undergoes experimental therapy in the wake of a disfiguring accident. Left more beautiful than ever by the treatment, but beset by sexual urges that take her into some extremely dark places, Rose becomes the carrier for a fast-mutating epidemic that sweeps through the population …and you can bet it doesn’t end well.

Starring Vandervoort alongside Ben Hollingsworth and Phil Brooks, Rabid is set to arrive in theaters and on-demand Friday, Dec. 13.

Finally, Sony’s live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella is reportedly set to ice one of its biggest casting scores yet: Tony Award winner and Frozen star Idina Menzel, whose vocal chops kids (and adults) everywhere can’t let go as the voice of Elsa in Disney’s blockbuster franchise.

Deadline reports that Menzel is in talks to step into the part of Cinderella’s evil stepmother Evelyn, joining a talent-rich cast that already includes singer Camila Cabello in the title role, and possibly Billy Porter, who’s recently been reported to be circling the fairy godmother part in Sony’s updated take on the classic tale.

Written and directed by Pitch Perfect producer Kay Cannon, Cinderella is slated to begin filming early next year, ahead of a Feb 5, 2021, release.