Latest Stories

Secret Spiral of a Swamp Kid
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid gets trailer; Scooby-Doo streaming all weekend; more
doom-patrol-negative-man-larry
Tag: Fangrrls
Internalized queerphobia and the power of self-acceptance in Doom Patrol
Wheel of Time on Prime Logo
Tag: TV
The Wheel of Time's cast is diversity in fantasy done right
Moon Knight hero
Tag: TV
If you're new to the weird world of Moon Knight, this is the place to start
Whoopi Goldberg Alexander Skarsgard
More info i
Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images & Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Tag: TV
Tag: News

The Stand casts Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard as oppossing leaders of humanity

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Sep 11, 2019

The Stand miniseries coming to CBS All Access has found its Mother Abigail and Randall Flagg in the forms of Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost) and Alexander Skarsgård (Godzilla vs. Kong). These major casting confirmations were reported by Entertainment Weekly and Collider, respectively.

As much as we may have been hoping that Oprah would land the role of Abigail Freemantle, Goldberg is still an excellent choice — an actor who often exemplifies wisdom, experience, and overall trustworthiness. In the book written by Stephen King, Freemantle is a 108-year-old woman with supernatural abilities to rival those of the story's main antagonist, Randall Flagg. When a super-flu virus wipes out most of humanity, the aged woman from Nebraska becomes the de facto leader of the survivors, who view her as a sort of Moses/Messiah that will save them from Flagg's growing evil. In the original ABC television adaptation from 1994, Mother Abigail was portrayed by Ruby Dee (as seen below).

Inspired by Sauron in Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, Flagg is Abigail's polar opposite, a mysterious entity who can perform great feats of black magic, like possessing wolves to attack his enemies. When the flu hits, Randall (who may or may not be Satan) seizes his chance to form a growing movement of peons he will use to overtake Abigail and her disciples. Consolidating his power in the western part of the United States, Flagg sets up shop in Las Vegas and crucifies anyone who disagrees with his methods. Characters like Harold Lauder, Nadine Cross, Trashcan Man, and Lloyd Henreid are all essential to the villain's story arc. In the '94 miniseries, he was portrayed by Jamey Sheridan.

Interestingly, Alexander will be the second Skarsgård sibling to take up the post of an iconic King villain after his younger brother, Bill, played Pennywise in the two IT films for Andy Muschietti. 

Ruby Dee Whoopi Goldberg The Stand

Credit: ABC & Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Jamey Sheridan Alexander Skarsgard

Credit: ABC & Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Goldberg and  Skarsgard are just two of six new additions to the project, which is being helmed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our StarsThe New Mutants).

The miniseries has also added Jovan Adepo (Overlord) as Larry Underwood, a musician who becomes a major leader among the surviving humans just as his career begins to take off; Owen Teague (Black Mirror) as Harold Lauder, a teenage boy and traveling buddy of Frannie Goldsmith whose fate becomes entwined with that of Flagg; Brad William Henke (Orange Is the New Black) as Tom Cullen, the slow-witted, but kindhearted traveling partner of Nick Andros; and Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) as Cobb, a member of the military tasked with watching Stu Redman after the protagonist shows signs of being immune to the super-flu, sometimes referred to as "Captain Tripps."

James Marsden (Stu Redman), Odessa Young (Frannie Goldsmith), Amber Heard (Nadine Cross), Henry Zaga (Nick Andros), and Greg Kinnear (Glen Bateman) were all previously confirmed as main players in the highly-anticipated miniseries.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: the stand
Tag: Whoopi Goldberg
Tag: Alexander Skarsgard
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: CBS All Access
Tag: Josh Boone

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: