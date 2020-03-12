The star signs of A-Force

Sara: Sagittarius is always mad at us because we don't pay enough attention to them in this column even though we're way worse to Leos. Again, Sagittarius, we grant you the best characters. Who, yes, all just happen to be trapped in an unending loop of their own self-referential jokes. You build your own house, baby.

Clare: Like her A-Force teammate Captain Marvel before her (who we have already covered in this space), She-Hulk is a Sagittarius. A towering beacon of idealism, independence, and wisecracks.

Sara: Not great with authority figures, holds onto long-term resentment in a mostly cute way, able to insult you right to your face while you just kind of nod and think, “Wow, what a fun person.” All of the questionable charm of a Sag, all in one character.

Clare: I honestly get very emotional about how much She-Hulk likes herself? I very much enjoy being a fantastical mammal myself, but she inspires me to do better. If we all liked ourselves as much as She-Hulk does, I think that would solve a lot of problems in the Marvel Universe and outside of it.

Sara: Yes, at the end of her original series, she revealed that she felt more comfortable in her She-Hulk form, making her instantly the most well-adjusted superhero this side of Janet Van Dyne and Monica Rambeau. Also, taking a form where you stand slightly taller than nearly every person you came into contact with is exactly what a Sag would choose to do if given the opportunity — you know it, and they know it. This also led to her making a seemingly catastrophic choice in a romantic partner, which, if you’ve known many Sags, also sounds just about right.

Clare: While researching this, I discovered that She-Hulk’s ability to break the fourth wall wasn’t actually ever retconned. In fact, according to the 2007 All-New Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe, she just downplays it in order to go about her life. Been there, done that, calm down, Deadpool.

Sara: Sagittarius was not put on this earth to stay in a rut, that's for sure.