The star signs of Back to the Future

Clare: Okay, let's just get this out of the way at the top: Back to the Future is a family film where a mother unknowingly falls in love with her own son. IT IS THE MODERN OEDIPUS REX, IT IS KNOWN, IT IS KNOWN. Anyway, Lorraine does happen to be a person outside of that, and we actually get to see Lorraine in a lot of different circumstances: as a young woman, as a middle-aged woman whose life did not go well, and as a middle-aged woman whose life did go well.

Sara: All I can know is that I love her. Also, her "elderly woman" make-up is hilarious because if you've seen pictures of Lea Thompson as an actual middle-aged person, she's incredibly hot.

Clare: She's stunning! One of the main jokes in the film is that Lorraine initially insists she was a prim and proper teenager, when she was actually fully capable of having a good time. But despite this, Lorraine is old-fashioned in the sense that she wants to be rescued and taken care of by someone who can advocate for themselves. Some people need to be in units of two or more, and you know what? That's perfectly fine! Unfortunately, the original timeline handed her George, who, uh, couldn't. But instead of gently encouraging her partner to self-actualize, she… internalizes all of her disappointment and sublimates it into alcoholism, chain smoking, and passive aggressive comments. This is… less fine.

Sara: Libras do tend to define themselves by their relationships so her weird marriage making her miserable is not exactly a surprise, but honestly just between us she could have done a heck of a lot better than George and we all know it. That doesn't mean go for your son, though! That is not what that means!