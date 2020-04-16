The star signs of Jurassic Park

Sara: I love this guy!

Clare: Man, do they even make male leads like Dr. Grant anymore? A very competent, calm, older grumpy bachelor who says he doesn't like kids but has to rescue at least one kid per movie?

Sara: Lex is like "they left us!" and he's like "That's not what I'M gonna do!"

Clare: He's boring, and I mean that in the best way. The older I get, the less time for drama I have, so the steadiness of the Capricorn is incredibly appealing.

Sara: Oh my God, Capricorn, you extremely boring, highly resentful, somewhat distant caretaker. You are truly the only ones among us with your lives together and all the rest of us can do is make fun of you for not being more spontaneous. You truly bear the weight of the Zodiac on your shoulders, and some of us appreciate it.

Clare: Also, he hates Ian Malcolm so much that he asks a child who has been stranded for eight weeks on a dinosaur-infested island what he thinks about Malcolm. The absolute pettiness! I love it! Malcolm is obviously a Gemini, and Capricorns and Gemini mix explosively.

Sara: Capricorn/Gemini works sometimes, but it’s definitely one of the weirdest matches I’ve ever heard of in my life. Also, Alan is too good for Ian. Let's face it. Alan's resentment towards Ian is honestly a breath of fresh air and it won over lesbians, who also as a group do not love Ian Malcolm.