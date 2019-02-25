The story of New York City's St. Mark's Comics

In this bonus episode of Who Won the Week, SYFY WIRE presents the story of St. Mark's Comics, a popular comic shop in New York City's East Village that's closing after 36 years in business. We spoke with owner Mitch Culture, several St. Mark's customers, and Vertigo Comics founder Karen Berger about the store's legacy and its unique vantage point in observing the past three decades of fandom.

Listen below!

