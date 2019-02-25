More Podcasts

St Marks Comics closing
Tag: Podcast
The story of New York City's St. Mark's Comics
Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry
Tag: Podcast
Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry explains how he speaks with spirits
Who Won the Week episode 168
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Episode 168: Black Panther, How to Train Your Dragon, Ghostbusters
DeadlyClass_Gallery_106Recap_11
Tag: Podcast
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 6: 'Stigmata Martyr'
St Marks Comics closing
More info i
Credit: Matt Romano

The story of New York City's St. Mark's Comics

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 25, 2019

In this bonus episode of Who Won the Week, SYFY WIRE presents the story of St. Mark's Comics, a popular comic shop in New York City's East Village that's closing after 36 years in business. We spoke with owner Mitch Culture, several St. Mark's customers, and Vertigo Comics founder Karen Berger about the store's legacy and its unique vantage point in observing the past three decades of fandom.

Listen below!

We would love to hear your thoughts on this type of news coverage. Would you like to get more of this type of audio content from SYFY WIRE? Let us know by tweeting us @SYFYWIRE.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Interviews
Tag: St. Mark's Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
Who Won the Week episode 168
Who Won the Week Episode 168: Black Panther, How to Train Your Dragon, Ghostbusters
Dany Roth Adam Swiderski Karama Horne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Podcast
thunder.jpg
Nafessa Williams is a superhero for a new generation [Strong Female Characters #38]
Cher Martinetti Preeti Chhibber Courtney Enlow
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
Who Won the Week Episode 166
Who Won the Week Episode 167: Alita: Battle Angel, Happy Death Day 2U, Will Smith's Genie in Aladdin
Dany Roth Karama Horne Adam Swiderski
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
Who Won the Week Episode 166
Who Won the Week Episode 166: The LEGO Movie 2, Russian Doll, Horror Noire
Dany Roth Karama Horne Adam Swiderski
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0