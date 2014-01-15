The Strain producer explains why del Toro's vamps are like NOTHING we've seen before (+ new pics!)

The long-gestating TV series based on Guillermo del Toro’s freaky vampire book series The Strain is finally coming this year, and we have some new details (and pics!) to help tide us over.

Del Toro teamed up with Carlton Cuse (Lost) to bring the 2009 novel to the small screen, after Cuse read the book following the end of Lost and became a huge fan of The Strain and its subsequent sequels. So when del Toro came calling to make a TV version, Cuse jumped at the chance.

The duo took their time putting it all together, and apparently spent a whopping 18 months to nail down the pilot so it feels "like a movie," which focuses on a mysterious plane landing at JFK that is filled with seemingly dead occupants. Hopefully, the final product will prove worth it.

Cuse was making the rounds at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour to preview the FX series, and opened up about how they’re bringing a fresh spin to the tried and true vampire genre. For starters, these vampires actually lose their genitalia. So fans of everything from Twilight to Blade are in for some undead surprises.

Here’s an excerpt via The Hollywood Reporter:

“You'll never look at vampires the same way. These are not sparkly, brooding dudes with fangs and romantic problems. These vampires, or to use the Romanian word, tragoi, are really scary creatures… The books are well-represented in the show, but the series is a deeper and richer experience. It's a really interesting vision of the vampires. There’s a wonderful mythology about these vampires and their backstories. They're sentient, and it's a layered force of antagonism that our characters are up to in this story, which differentiates itself from other shows in the genre.”

The series will star Corey Stoll, Sean Astin, David Bradley, Mia Maestro, Kevin Durand, Natalie Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Richard Sammel, Robert Maillet, Jack Kesy, Ben Hyland and Miguel Gomez. The Strain is set to debut in July.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly)