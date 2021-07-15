First reactions to James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' have hit Twitter: 'Exactly what Task Force X should be'

With just a few weeks to go until The Suicide Squad drops into theaters — and onto HBO Max — the social embargo for James Gunn's R-rated DC extravaganza has mercifully lifted. Does Gunn, the man who turned the rather obscure Guardians of the Galaxy into a multi-billion dollar franchise at Disney, redeem the 2016 movie about Task Force X?

The answer seems to be a resounding "YES!!!"

Lucky fans who got the chance to check out an early screening of the comic book film last night have nothing but phenomenal things to say about the project, which they're describing as "a fun, violent and entertaining film that feels like a perfectly balanced mix of blood, comedy and heart."

Gunn himself has retweeted a number of positive reactions on Twitter. For instance, Gabriel Torres wrote that the writer-director "has ushered in a new era" of movies inspired by the DC Universe. That's high praise for an onscreen mythos that's struggled to find its footing in the shadow of the MCU.

Caleb Bradley called it "a cosmic mix of the action of the 90s combined w/ exploitation films of the 70s. It's hyper-violence but it knows that it is. It's a little bit Tarantino. Definitely a little bit Michael Mann. It's kind of a cosmic gumbo. It almost moves to the beat of jazz."

Fandango's Erik Davis praised Idris Elba (Bloodsport) and David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) as standouts, while adding that "this was the best we've seen of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Her journey in this film is actually quite lovely… and quite bloody!"

Check out some more reactions below:

John Cena (Peacemaker), Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), Storm Reid (Tyla DuBois), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Steve Agee (King Shark, John Economos), Michael Rooker (Savant), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2), Flula Borg (Javelin), and Sylvester Stallone (the voice of King Shark) co-star in the movie.

The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max Friday, Aug. 6.