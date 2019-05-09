James Gunn's The Suicide Squad wants Michael Rooker to sink his teeth into King Shark

It was probably only a matter of time before James Gunn found a role for Michael Rooker in Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad.

According to The Wrap, sources with knowledge of the production say that genre favorite Rooker is in talks to play King Shark in the movie, which Gunn is writing and directing as both a sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad and a soft reboot of the property.

Gunn and Rooker's working relationship goes back to 2006, when Rooker appeared in Gunn's directorial debut Slither. He has since appeared in every film Gunn has directed, as well as The Belko Experiment, which Gunn wrote and produced.

Their most famous collaboration was on Gunn's two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, in which Rooker played Ravagers leader (and surrogate dad to Star-Lord), Yondu Udonta.

As for the character of King Shark, the humanoid shark known as Nanaue has been lurking around the pages of DC Comics for 25 years and was recruited for the Suicide Squad in 2011 by Amanda Waller. The super-villain, whose father is the God of All Sharks, has fought Superboy, Batman, Aquaman, and others, and made his live-action debut on The Flash.

Rooker will join a cast that now includes Idris Elba and John Cena in undisclosed roles, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney as returning squad members Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang, respectively, Viola Davis reprising the part of Amanda Waller, and new cast members David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher.

The Suicide Squad will storm into theaters on Aug. 6, 2021, after which Gunn will begin work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.