The Doctor himself, Peter Capaldi, has boarded James Gunn's Suicide Squad film

With production expected to kick off Sep. 23, James Gunn's Suicide Squad movie is nicely rounding off its cast with a few more A-listers.

According to Deadline, Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi has boarded the comic book project, while Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson is still in talks to appear in a cameo role. If the deal goes through, the comedian will be able to shoot his scene(s) during breaks from the popular NBC sketch series. At the current time, there's no confirmation of which characters Capaldi or Davidson will play in the story of the screenplay, which was penned by Gunn.

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images & Bobby Bank/GC Images

We also don't how much the writer/director is planning to acknowledge the 2016 Suicide Squad film from David Ayer. Despite less-than-stellar reviews from critics and audiences, the movie still went on to win an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and made quite a bit at the box office.

That being said, there's plenty of self-aware comedic fodder in that department, especially since a number of familiar faces are returning for the second go-around: Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag). Fresh faces come in the form of Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Flula Borg, Steve Agee (King Shark), Nathan Fillion, and even Taika Waititi.

Per Deadline, a table read for The Suicide Squad will be held Sep. 11 before principal photography begins at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta on the 23rd. With plenty of time for post-production, the movie will hit theaters on August 6, 2021 — a little less than two summers from now.

Once filming wraps for Squad, Gunn can then set his sights on directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Disney/Marvel Studios.