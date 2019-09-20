The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney says James Gunn brings change: 'the world has evolved'

Mere days after The Suicide Squad unleashed director James Gunn’s full army of weirdos into the world with a massive (and mysterious) casting announcement, one of the old guard has spoken up about the changes happening to the superhero team. Anti-superheroes. Super anti-heroes. Regardless of how fans classify them, the Suicide Squad made its disposable debut in David Ayer’s 2016 film with Guardians of the Galaxy’s Gunn taking over for a new version that’s not quite a reboot, not quite a sequel. It’s a strange position for a film to be in, so it’s only natural to turn to someone that knows both movies.

Jai Courtney is returning as George "Digger" Harkness AKA Captain Boomerang, and he’s one of the only folks coming back from the first film’s suicide mission. Longevity isn’t a common trait among squad members. But in a new interview with ComicBook.com, the actor explained how the upcoming film will be different from the first — as one of the rare few who’s gotten to work on both.

"It’s kind of funny that we’re getting it up to go again,” Courtney said, “and there’s a bunch of new people and a bunch of old people, too.” The cast includes returning faces — like Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Margot Robbie — as well as newcomers like Idris Elba, Storm Reid, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, and Peter Capaldi. That’s a huge number of new people. Could it all be for a Deadpool 2-style gag where they’re all killed off immediately? Maybe. But one thing’s for sure: The Suicide Squad isn’t going to be like Suicide Squad.

“I loved David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat,” Courtney explained. “But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”

A new tone, perhaps fitting closer to Gunn's comic GotG sensibilities, and an "evolved" world. This speaks to the issue of the film moving forward from the first while still recasting and soft-rebooting some of its figures (like Elba stepping in as Will Smith stepped out). This could mean that the Squad has been operational for a while in this version of the film, with a hardened group tackling a later mission from the comics. What do you make of the new tone and world?

The Suicide Squad comes out on Aug. 6, 2021