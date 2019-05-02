The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles save Batgirl in new clip from crossover film

An unexpected and totally epic crossover just let fans get a look at a superhero team-up that sounds like it was ripped from our childhood dreams. Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dropped a new clip of footage and it’s just as great as its title.

The movie, which was announced exclusively by SYFY WIRE, focuses on — as fans might imagine — the team up between the World’s Greatest Detective and the Heroes in a Half-shell as they take on unprecedented villainy in Gotham. It had its world premiere on April 1 (no, really), where Shredder, the Joker, Ra's al Ghul, and more tormented the heroic efforts of Bruce Wayne and a bunch of giant turtles. Now, fans can get a glimpse of the opening scene a few weeks before its wide release.

Check it out:

Video of &quot;Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles&quot; - clip - Opening Scene!

Barbara Gordon/Batgirl (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom) was just on a simple tour when the Foot Clan attacked. Thankfully Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo were there to save the day — if only that stubborn vigilante Batman could be convinced that they were the good guys.

Ah well, even Superman knows that the Dark Knight doesn’t become friendly without a little rumble, so fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Batman should be able to look forward to the clash (and eventual friendship) of these iconic heroes. After seeing this clip, it definitely seems like the comic crossover work of James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II is being done justice.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gets a digital release on May 14.