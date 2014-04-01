Latest Stories

3-31 Lead.jpg

The Terminator + 9 more genre films streaming on Netflix this April

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Apr 1, 2014

It's April, and the weather outside is (by and large) much nicer than it's been in months. It's a great time to head out for a picnic, or a trip to the lake, or a walk in the park, but good movies are in season no matter what time of year it is. 

So if you get tired of enjoying the great outdoors this month, Netflix's always-popular Watch Instantly service has you covered. From killer robots to zombies to visitors from another planet, here are the genre films headed to streaming this month. Check them out in the gallery below, and let us know what's in your queue for the first full month of spring.

3-31 Click.jpg
Click (2006): It might not be Adam Sandler's best received film, but this tale of a man who gets a...
3-31 Close Encounters.jpg
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977): This is one of those Spielberg masterpieces that you can...
3-31 Coneheads.jpg
Coneheads (1993): OK, so this is one of those Saturday Night Live sketch expansions that didn't...
3-31 Dragonslayer.jpg
Dragonslayer (1981): If you're looking for a new fantasy film to dig into, check out this cult...
3-31 Fifth Element.jpg
The Fifth Element (1997): The Fifth Element is a sci-fi cult classic that many of you have likely...
3-31 Jumanji.jpeg
Jumanji (1995): You might only remember this film with the nostalgia of someone who watched it at...
3-31 Running Man.jpg
The Running Man (1987): It's not among the best Stephen King film adaptations (bearing almost zero...
3-31 Scary Movie 3.jpg
Scary Movie 3 (2003): If a spoof is more your speed, try the third installment of this comedy...
3-31 Survival of the Dead.jpg
Survival of the Dead (2009): This film might be the weakest of George A. Romero's six Living Dead...
3-31 Terminator.png
The Terminator (1984): OK, so we've all seen this one at least a dozen times (What? You haven't?...
