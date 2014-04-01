The Terminator + 9 more genre films streaming on Netflix this April

It's April, and the weather outside is (by and large) much nicer than it's been in months. It's a great time to head out for a picnic, or a trip to the lake, or a walk in the park, but good movies are in season no matter what time of year it is.

So if you get tired of enjoying the great outdoors this month, Netflix's always-popular Watch Instantly service has you covered. From killer robots to zombies to visitors from another planet, here are the genre films headed to streaming this month. Check them out in the gallery below, and let us know what's in your queue for the first full month of spring.