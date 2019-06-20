WIRE Buzz: The Terror: Infamy drops first trailer; Kevin Feige talks prequels and mutants; more

The first season of The Terror, based on Dan Simmons' novel of the same name, was one of the most acclaimed genre series of 2018, but the story already has a definitive ending. To keep the historical horror storytelling going, the AMC series will evolve into an anthology with Season 2, and we finally have a first look at its creepy and timely new story.

The Terror: Infamy will follow a group of Japanese immigrants and Japanese-American citizens as they are placed in an internment camp at the beginning of the United States' involvement in World War II. While in the camp, facing scrutiny and persecution for simply being Japanese, they will also face something just as terrifying: a shapeshifting creature known as a bakemono. Like the first season, Infamy features an ensemble cast, which includes Derek Mio, George Takei, Kiki Sukezane, Naoko Mori, and C. Thomas Howell.

Check out the trailer.

Video of The Terror: Infamy Season 2 Trailer | Coming This August

Just like Season 1, The Terror: Infamy looks to be another addictive blend of impeccable attention to historical detail and folklore-induced terror. The series returns Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is making the rounds right now to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, so of course he's not just getting questions about the webslinger's latest big-screen adventure. He's also, as always, getting plenty of questions about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though it hasn't been officially announced yet, that future includes a Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson in the role she originated nearly a decade ago in Iron Man 2. Since Black Widow sacrificed herself for the good of the team (and the universe) in Avengers: Endgame, the solo film will be a prequel chronicling Natasha Romanoff's rise in the years before the Avengers assembled. Speaking to io9, Feige was reluctant to actually confirm that the movie is happening, but he did suggest a hypothetical way in to a good prequel, which steers clear of a "less informative" approach in favor of a film "where you learn all sorts of things you never knew before.”

“I look at Better Call Saul as a wonderful example of a prequel that almost completely stands on its own apart from Breaking Bad because it informs you about so many things you didn’t know about before,” Feige said. “So time will tell which way we’ve gone with a supposed Black Widow movie.”

Directed by Cate Shortland, the Black Widow film actually reportedly started shooting last month in Norway. Of course, because Marvel has yet to confirm that it's really happening, the film does not have a confirmed release date.

Feige is also fielding questions about how the MCU will deal with introducing quite a few new friends, now that the film rights to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four are back with Marvel Studios. We may still have a few years to wait before we actually see mutants alongside the Avengers in the MCU, but Feige confirmed to CinemaBlend that, as with everything else in the Universe, Marvel Studios is already having conversations about the best way to get it done.

"Yes. And the other secret is that we never stop thinking about it," Feige said when asked if a plan is in place for the future of mutantkind. "You're always thinking about things. We're always sitting in rooms, coming up with cool stories about anything. So we had been thinking about it for years. The fact that they're back now, the fact that they're back home [where] they belong — that Marvel [now] has what DC has, what Harry Potter has, what Star Wars has, which is access to all of their characters. Right? You sort of take for granted that… it's unusual for a company not to have access to all their characters. And the fact now that we have almost all of them back is pretty nice. It's pretty amazing."

So yes, the X-Men plan is developing. Just don't expect a Spider-Man/Deadpool crossover.

Amazon Studios has unveiled its next genre project, and it's a new film from one of indie sci-fi's most intriguing voices.

The studio announced Thursday that principal photography has begun on Bliss, a new science fiction drama from writer/director Mike Cahill, best known for his films Another Earth and I Origins. The film will star Oscar nominees Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson, and started shooting this week.

Bliss follows Greg (Wilson), a man whose life is coming apart after a divorce. That all changes when he meets Isabel (Hayek), an intriguing woman who lives on the streets. Isabel believes that the life they're leading, in which they're made to suffer, is actually all a simulation, and that a real world of bliss awaits them beyond it. Greg, of course, does not believe her at first, but as he grows closer to Isabel he comes to believe that she may actually be right.

“Working with this brilliant cast is a dream come true. Working with my dear friend and producer extraordinaire Jim Stern is a gift. And we couldn’t be more thrilled to be making this with Amazon Studios,” Cahill said in a statement, via The Wrap. “As the industry continues to evolve, Amazon proves to be taking the most exciting risks on films with ambitious artistic goals that also aim to reach wide audiences. I feel so grateful to have our film Bliss included among their next round of groundbreaking works.”

Bliss does not yet have an announced release date.