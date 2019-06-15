WIRE Buzz: The Tick gives up hope; Miley Cyrus' Black Mirror songs released; more

It looks like any hope of saving The Tick has dried out -- at least for now.

Even though Amazon canceled the subversive superhero series after its second season back in May, creator Ben Edlund had made it clear he was aggressively searching for The Tick's new home. Immediately following news of the cancellation, series star Griffin Newman helped rally the show's devoted fanbase to get behind the cause to save the show, using #SaveTheTick and #LunaTickArmy hashtags as their online call-to-action.

Unfortunately, despite everyone's best efforts, it doesn't seem to have panned out, as Edlund announced rather solemnly via Twitter.

"After much door-knocking we have found no new home for the Tick series in this current market," Edlund's tweet began, before thanking the cast, crew, and fans for making the series what it was.

He added in a follow-up tweet that they will continue to "look for other opportunities to continue this story with this cast," though he confirmed the series is officially at an end.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Next up, Black Mirror has covertly made its way into music streaming. No, that's not the plot of an episode (although it could be), but Netflix has released the two songs performed by Miley Cyrus in the Season 5 episode "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too."

In the episode, which just launched on Netflix earlier this month, Cyrus plays pop star Ashley O., who's struggling to keep up her overtly positive image. The twist is that her songs are sugar-coated reworkings of Nine Inch Nails songs, a band known for his upbeat demeanor.

The two tunes performed by Cyrus include "On a Roll" and "Right Where It Belongs" are currently available on all major music streaming platforms.

(via The Wrap)

Finally, Annie Potts is flirting with the idea of returning to the world of Ghostbusters.

With the new film continuing to gain buzz, rumors of returning cast members included everyone from Sigourney Weaver to Dan Aykroyd to Bill Murray himself. Now, Annie Potts, who played their secretary, Jeanine, in the first two films has suggested she'll be returning as well.

In an interview with LA's KTLA 5, Potts said she'd "heard some things" about Jason Reitman's upcoming sequel to the first two films. When asked if she'd be returning, she said simply, "I think I will."

Reitman, who co-wrote the script in addition to directing, is the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. The new film will be a direct sequel to 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters 2, and will not directly acknowledge Paul Feig's 2016 reboot Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.

It still hasn't been entirely confirmed which members of the original cast will return to be reprising their roles, though the younger Reitman has confirmed that they had, in fact, all read the script.

Rumors of another direct Ghostbusters sequel has been floating around for years, many of which can be traced back to Aykroyd, who co-wrote the original two with his late co-star Harold Ramis. Now, just like the end of days in Ghostbusters 2, it seems like it may actually happen.

(via ComicBook)