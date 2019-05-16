WIRE Buzz: The Tick canceled, The CW tracks down first Nancy Drew trailer

Get the 4-1-1 on The CW's Nancy Drew series, Amazon's cancellation of The Tick, and Season 2 of Disenchantment on Netflix.

After two seasons, The Tick has been canceled by Amazon, creator Ben Edlund confirmed on Twitter today.

"I'm sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with @TheTickTV I'm not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series," he wrote. "Meanwhile thank u from my heart's bottom to all the fans who've shared their love with us and the show. Thank you sweet #LunaTicks and #LunaTickArmy for your militant affection :) We want to find a place to make more. That is the mission now and we are on it."

Compared to the first two television adaptations of the character, the Amazon version of The Tick fared better than the first live-action series, which only lasted one season on Fox in the early 2000s. However, it could not keep up with the cartoon, which ran for three seasons on Fox Kids in the mid-1990s.

Speaking to SYFY WIRE in late March, Edlund talked about where he'd like the overarching story to go in a possible third season. Even in the wake of its termination at Amazon, there's always still the chance that it could be picked up by a rival streamer or network.

Season 2 premiered April 5.

Thanks to the positive reception to Riverdale, The CW can now turn other light literary properties into dark, brooding teen mystery-dramas. Case in point: the live-action Nancy Drew series coming to the network this fall.

The first trailer for the upcoming show, based on the character created by Edward Stratemeyer, followed The CW's fall lineup announcement from earlier today. Watch the first footage below:

After small roles in shows like Gone and Law and Order, Kennedy McMann is taking the main stage as the teenage sleuth looking into a sinister murder.

Nancy Drew begins airing on The CW on Wednesdays in September. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a live-action movie with IT's Sophia Lillis, premiered back in March from Warner Bros.

Netflix is returning to the kingdom of Dreamland for Season 2 of Matt Groening's Disenchantment on Sept. 20. Groening developed the medieval/fairy tale-inspired project with veteran Simpsons writer Josh Weinstein.

Check out the first poster below:

With Elfo gone and Dreamland deserted after that twist-filled Season 1 finale, Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) is on a mission with trusty her demon pal, Luci (Eric Andre).