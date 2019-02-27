Latest Stories

The Tick: Season 2 trailer delivers new heroes, villains, and mystic nipples

Contributed by

Josh Weiss
Feb 27, 2019

Just when you thought Amazon's reboot of The Tick couldn't get any weirder, the first full trailer for Season 2 drops online and brings all the "Spoon!" action you didn't know you needed.

As new villains appear in The City, new heroes will rise up to meet them, including a man with rubber arms and a mystic with a giant nipple in the center of his chest. Say what now?! Well, at least The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) and his faithful sidekick Arthur Everest (Griffin Newman) won't be going at it alone. A new roster of do-gooders was teased last summer during the show's panel at San Diego Comic Con.

To provide oversight on those with superhuman abilities is A.E.G.I.S., an organization reminiscent of Marvel's S.H.I.E.L.D., which works with the good guys to bring down the bad ones. Luckily for us, John Hodgman is playing one of its scientists.

Enjoy the new trailer below:

Aside from that giant nipple, which we'll probably see in our nightmares from now until the end of time, the teaser shows off the sheer amount of special effects we can expect to see in the new season.

Even that bank-robbing lobster man at 1:16 has CGI elements, reminding us of Doctor Zoidberg in a towering temper. In addition, we thoroughly enjoyed the shot near the end of the trailer with Arthur finally takes flight in his Moth Man costume.

Last March, executive producer, Barry Josephson, revealed the new batch of episodes would begin by tying up loose ends left dangling by the first season.

"[Creator] Ben [Edlund] left a lot of things dangling," he said. "There’s a great resolution at the end of Season 1, but he left a lot of things dangling, where you want to see what happens. That’s a big part of the start-up of Season 2 — resolving certain things that are laid out in those later episodes."

Season 2 of The Tick premieres on Amazon Prime Friday, April 5.

