‘It’s got aliens!’ Chris Pratt teases The Tomorrow War's Amazon release date and that it's chock-full of extraterrestrials

Chris Pratt has fought everything from dinosaurs to Thanos, and it looks like we’ll be able to watch him fighting some more science-fictional creatures this summer, when The Tomorrow War starts streaming on Amazon.

Pratt announced today on his Instagram, and Variety confirmed, that the movie — which was shot in pre-COVID times — will make its way to the platform beginning on July 2.

“This was the first feature film I ever executive produced. And honestly, it’s just so fantastic,” Pratt shared on Instagram. “I honestly can’t believe how good it is (humbly-we crushed it). It’s emotional, action packed, funny, scary, moves well and leaves you floored! It’s just really, really good! It’s testing through the roof!!! For real. You can’t fake that stuff. Every day people watched this movie and gave it an A+!!”

The post comes along with a video, where Pratt emphasizes that the movie is coming out on July 2 and is full of aliens.

What are these aliens up to? In The Tomorrow War, time travelers from the year 2051 visit Earth and warn us that in 30 years' time, humanity will be losing a war against a deadly alien species. The only way to beat these aliens, apparently, is if people from our present day go to the future and fight back.

Pratt plays one of those people, high school teacher Dan Forester. The movie also stars Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaids Tale) as a brilliant scientist, and J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Pratt’s estranged father.

Helming the film is Chris McKay, who's best known for directing The Lego Batman Movie. “I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie…something that’s increasingly rare,” he told Variety. “Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me…and I hope [it] will thrill audiences this summer.”

The Tomorrow War premieres globally July 2 on Amazon.