Final trailer for 'The Tomorrow War' starring Chris Pratt reveals first look at future alien menace

The final trailer for The Tomorrow War has arrived online, and it's got our best look yet at the aliens Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) will be fighting in the future. As Arnold Schwarzenegger's character from Predator might say, they're some ugly mother... well, you know the rest.

Coming to Amazon Prime early next month, the film follows ex-military man, Dan Forester (Pratt, who also executive-produced the movie), who finds himself drafted into a temporal conflict that will decide the fate of the human race. But he won't be going at it alone — he'll have the help of his estranged father (Invincible's J.K. Simmons), a cunning military strategist (The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski), talkative scientist Charlie (Werewolves Within's Sam Richardson), and more.

Making his live-action debut, Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) directed from a screenplay from Zach Dean (Voyagers).

Watch the final trailer below:

Video of THE TOMORROW WAR | Final Trailer | Prime Video

The cast also features Betty Gilpin (GLOW) as Emmy, Dan's wife; Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Firestarter) as Muri, Dan's young daughter; Edwin Hodge (Sleepy Hollow) as Dorian, a cynical soldier with several future tours under his belt; Keith Powers (Before I Fall) as Major Greenwood, a high-ranking member of the resistance; and Jasmine Mathews (Heathers) as Lt. Hart, a leader of humanity's last stand who comes back in time to warn of the coming invasion.

"Chris is great. The way he is able to not only manage himself as an actor and as an executive producer on this project, but also really tune into people’s well-being on set, making sure that everybody’s good mentally and advocating for those that may need a break," Mathews told SYFY WIRE during a recent press junket interview. "He’s always sort of watching for things like that and it’s beautiful to have him as one of our leaders on this because we really felt safe and taken care of. He’s hilarious, so we were always laughing in between takes."

The Tomorrow War will start to kick some serious extra-terrestrial behind when it hits Prime Video Friday, July 2.