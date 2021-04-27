The Tomorrow War: Chris Pratt is a future soldier from the past in first ever pics for Amazon blockbuster

Tomorrow becomes today in the first batch of high-res production stills from Chris McKay's The Tomorrow War, a high concept sci-fi action flick starring Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy vet plays Dan Forester, a teacher who finds himself drafted into a future human conflict being waged against a malevolent alien force (no wonder the film was once titled Ghost Draft). Wanting to save the planet for his daughter, Forester teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in an effort to rewrite fate itself.

Originally supposed to hit the big screen last December, The Tomorrow War became yet another theatrical casualty of the COVID-19 health crisis. The project — co-produced by Paramount Pictures and David Ellison's Skydance — was eventually scooped up by Amazon in a mind-boggling $200 million deal. Ditching its plans for a run in theaters, the movie, which could have been a massive box office lightning rod once upon a time, is now scheduled to hit Prime Video in early July.

"This was the first feature film I ever executive produced. And honestly, it’s just so fantastic,” Pratt said on Instagram earlier this month. “I honestly can’t believe how good it is (humbly-we crushed it). It’s emotional, action packed, funny, scary, moves well and leaves you floored! It’s just really, really good! It’s testing through the roof!!! For real. You can’t fake that stuff. Every day people watched this movie and gave it an A+!!"

Pratt's co-stars are Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson (Superintelligence), Edwin Hodge (Bumblebee), Jasmine Mathews (Heathers), Ryan Kiera Armstrong (American Horror Story), and Keith Powers (Fear the Walking Dead). His fellow EPs are are Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer. Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner serve as regular producers.

Get your first look below:

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

"The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement once the company had scooped up the distribution rights. "Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn't be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt — who brings such dynamic star power to the film — along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans."

Penned by Zach Dean (Voyagers), The Tomorrow War kicks off its time-traveling battle on Prime Video Friday, July 2.