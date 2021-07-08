Chris Pratt, Chris McKay eyeing return to the future with 'Tomorrow War' sequel at Amazon

Despite the first film's ending, there could still be a bit more "tomorrow" for The Tomorrow War. That's right: Chris Pratt's battle against the insatiable White Spikes isn't over yet, people. Deadline brings word from the future that Amazon and Skydance are in the early stages of developing a sequel to The Tomorrow War after the movie debuted to massive viewership numbers across 240 countries over Fourth of July weekend.

Pratt, who executive-produced the first movie, is expected to reprise the role of science teacher/alien annihilator, Dan Forester, while supporting cast members — Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons — are also in the talks to return. Chris McKay may very well step back into the role of director, working off another original script from Zach Dean.

"The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video broke all the records," Pratt wrote on Instagram over the holiday. "#1 streaming film in the world!! And we could not have done that without each and everyone of you. Thank you all for joining us on this adventure!"

Originally slated for a wide theatrical release by way of Paramount, The Tomorrow War was scooped up by Amazon in the spring for a whopping $200 million. "There’s a reason Amazon paid a gajillion dollars to buy this film," Pratt said at the time. "The reason is... Jeff Bezos loves aliens. And also, it’s the best movie you’ll see this year. I promise you. Humbly, this is the one."

Given that the sequel is still in its early gestation, there are no plot details to report on at this time. With that said, SYFY WIRE recently caught up with the cast and asked them where they'd like to see their characters go in a potential sequel (death is of no consequence when you're dealing with time travel, after all). Here's what they had to say for themselves...

Yvonne Strahovski (adult Muri)

I don’t know — maybe it would be nice if she had a little less stress in her life, considering that she’s literally got the weight of the world on her shoulders. But that’s also part of the greatest thing about the character, too.

Sam Richardson (Charlie)

Assuming my character survives…who knows? Let’s say he does. Let’s say Charlie survives. I hope that he is changed in a way that he goes full-on badass now. So he's like [raspy voice] ‘I’ve been through the sh**’ and he just always smokes cigars and has an eyepatch, but he can see just fine.

Jasmine Mathews (Lt. Hart)

I’d like to see them in their world in the future. At least for my character, because you don’t see her in her element in the future fighting. So, I’d love to see her doing that in the sequel.

Keith Powers (Major Greenwood)

Likewise and just shoot more aliens.