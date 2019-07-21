The top 10 best toy booths at SDCC 2019

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is here, and we here at SYFY WIRE have been in the thick of it. As a convention veteran myself, I’m always saying that it’s so amazing how each and every person’s individual convention experience differs. For some people, the entire purpose of going to SDCC is to check out the programming and panels. For others, it’s getting to meet celebrities, get their autographs, and take photos. There’s an entire cosplay community set on creating costumes of their favorite characters and bringing them to life. And then, of course, there’s the expo hall packed full of toys, exclusive items, and a billion ways to drain your wallet.

From Diamond Select Toys and Icon Heroes to Gentle Giant and DC Collectibles, there’s seriously no end to the amazing booths and goodies I saw. That’s where my personal “live your best life” convention experience comes in. So kick it with me, your favorite internet toy journalist while I take you through San Diego Comic-Con’s expo hall and count down (in no particular order) my Top Ten favorite toy booths of SDCC 2019.