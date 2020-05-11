The Twilight Zone Season 2 scares up June premiere and plenty of Easter eggs in first trailer

Season 2 of CBS All Access' modern reboot of The Twilight Zone will officially premiere on the subscription streaming service Thursday, June 25. Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg remain attached as executive producers. Peele also reprises his role as the show's Rod Serling-inspired host/narrator.

We also have the first creepy trailer for the next 10 episodes, which boast the incredible acting talents of Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.

Watch the trailer (set to a spine-tingling cover of "Sleep Walk") now:

Video of The Twilight Zone | Season 2 Official Trailer | CBS All Access

Watching the first batch of footage, it's easy to see that the new season will (like Season 1) pack in easter eggs that lovingly call back to the original, iconic anthology that ran between 1959 and 1964. In case you missed them, here are three awesome examples: one of the astronauts from "The Invaders" (00:37); the clown from "Five Characters in Search of an Exit" (00:59); and carboard boxes labeled "Dingle Moving," which obviously refer to "Mr. Dingle, the Strong" with Burgess Meredith (1:02). Interestingly, all of these nods are to episodes of the OG Twilight Zone's second season.

It's a bit harder to discern firm plot elements from the teaser, but some things do stand out. For example, Morena Baccarin's episode — "Downtime" — looks like it'll be some sort of Adjustment Bureau/Langoliers-type story about a woman who is accidentally made privy to the inner workings of reality. The entry was penned by Peele himself.

The rest is up for debate at this point, although we do appreciate the meta line of "It's like a twist. They're not the monsters, we're the monsters" at 1:13. This is a cute little tribute to the fact that The Twilight Zone is famous for its shocking twist endings that often expose the more monstrous sides of humanity.

Check out the Season 2 key art below:

Credit: CBS All Access

As revealed by a release from last week, "the series’ second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities."

Osgood Perkins, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Alonso Alvarez-Barreda, Jennifer McGowan, Ana Lily Amirpour, JD Dillard, Peter Atencio, Christina Choe, Tayarisha Poe, and Mathias Herndl are all credited as the directors for Season 2.