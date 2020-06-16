The Umbrella Academy: Hargreeves children get psychedelic in first pics from Season 2

Far out, man! The Hargreeves children head to the psychedelic sixties in Netflix's first look images from Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy (premiering in late July).

Having caused the apocalypse at the end of last season, Vanya/The White Violin (Ellen Page) now seems lot calmer and may have even started a training regimen to control her long-dormant powers. Klaus/The Séance (Robert Sheehan), on the other hand, looks completely at home in the era of long-haired hippies, who dress in loose-fitting clothes. Even Diego (David Castañeda) is leaning into the whole counterculture look, growing out his hair and beard, letting the audience know that the titular family of dysfunctional heroes has been living in the past (quite literally) for a while now. Allison/The Rumor (Emmy Raver-Lampman) is also rocking her own '60s look with a glorious beehive atop her noggin.

Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves/Spaceboy), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), and Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves/The Horror) are back to reprise their roles as well, but so far, there's no sign of everyone's favorite time traveling mercenaries: Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige) and Hazel (Cameron Britton).

But hey, there's an evil-looking milkman!

Credit: Netflix

Per the synopsis provided by Netflix, Number Five's plan to fling the siblings back in time in order to prevent the end of the world hasn't exactly gone off without a hitch. They've all been scattered in and around Dallas, Texas over a three-year period, starting in 1960.

"Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived," says the description. "Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which — spoiler alert! — turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

Steve Blackman returns as showrunner, executive producing alongside Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the duo that co-created the Dark Horse comic upon which the show is based. Other EPs are: Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson (founder/CEO of Dark Horse).

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 drops on Netflix Friday, July 31. Check out all 12 first look images in the gallery below...