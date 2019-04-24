Amen! Behold the divine glory of a crime-fighting dino-priest in The VelociPastor trailer

Is he a man of the cloth or is he a pack-hunting dinosaur that lived during the end of the Cretaceous Period?

Now fans don’t have to choose. Too strange even by midnight-movie standards, The VelociPastor tells the story of a priest who, after a strange trip abroad, has found himself turning into a dino at night. Like a were-raptor almost, but one that fights crime thanks to the urging of a friendly sex worker.

It sounds more Chuck Tingle than feature film, but Brendan Steere wrote and directed the Jurassic lark regardless — and now it’s dropped its first buckwild trailer.

Check it out:

Video of The Velocipastor - trailer

Praise him! All trailers should kick off with its tighty-whitey-clad hero fighting a bunch of ninjas. Let’s just put that into law.

Whether he’s killing sinners or preaching the good word, star Gregory James Cohan is totally game for this dino-mite entry into the midnight-movie canon. Joined by Alyssa Kempinski, Daniel Steere, Yang Jiechang, Jesse Turits, Fernando Pacheco de Castro, and Aurelio Voltaire, Cohan leads a film that looks to fight tooth and claw for fans’ affections.

The VelociPastor has been on the weirdo festival circuit (and doing great, as fans might imagine), and will next be at the Texas Frightmare Weekend in Dallas on May 3.