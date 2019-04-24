Latest Stories

Avengers fighting image
Tag: Movies
Who kicks the most ass in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We crunched the numbers
Screen Shot 2019-04-24 at 1.18.14 PM
Tag: Videos
Watch the Avengers play party games to get ready for Endgame's release
Doctor Who
Tag: Science
This freaky computer can see more versions of the future than Doctor Who
Terry Rawlings
Tag: Movies
Alien and Blade Runner editor Terry Rawlings passes away at 85
The Velocipastor

Amen! Behold the divine glory of a crime-fighting dino-priest in The VelociPastor trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 24, 2019

Is he a man of the cloth or is he a pack-hunting dinosaur that lived during the end of the Cretaceous Period?

Now fans don’t have to choose. Too strange even by midnight-movie standards, The VelociPastor tells the story of a priest who, after a strange trip abroad, has found himself turning into a dino at night. Like a were-raptor almost, but one that fights crime thanks to the urging of a friendly sex worker.

It sounds more Chuck Tingle than feature film, but Brendan Steere wrote and directed the Jurassic lark regardless — and now it’s dropped its first buckwild trailer.

Check it out:

Praise him! All trailers should kick off with its tighty-whitey-clad hero fighting a bunch of ninjas. Let’s just put that into law.

Whether he’s killing sinners or preaching the good word, star Gregory James Cohan is totally game for this dino-mite entry into the midnight-movie canon. Joined by Alyssa Kempinski, Daniel Steere, Yang Jiechang, Jesse Turits, Fernando Pacheco de Castro, and Aurelio Voltaire, Cohan leads a film that looks to fight tooth and claw for fans’ affections.

The VelociPastor has been on the weirdo festival circuit (and doing great, as fans might imagine), and will next be at the Texas Frightmare Weekend in Dallas on May 3.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: The Velocipastor
Tag: Trailers

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: