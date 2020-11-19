The Walking Dead's expanded 10th season premieres Feb. 2021, first intel revealed

While the future of The Walking Dead universe plods ever forward in TWD: World Beyond, the present still has some unfinished business to attend to. To that end, AMC announced today the debut dates, titles, and synopses for The Walking Dead’s extended 10th season’s six new, more stand-alone episodes.

The production world of The Walking Dead (like the rest of the real world) has been shaken by the actual global pandemic, pushing the much delayed finale to the truncated tenth season to early October. But fans can now look forward to enjoying more action with these six bonus episodes, beginning Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 (or the Thursday prior if you’ve got the premium streaming bundle, AMC+).

They’ll also get to enjoy some special guest stars in the new, post-Whisperers era episodes too, including everyone’s favorite liquid Terminator, Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) as well as Hilarie Burton Morgan (Extant), and new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai).

As if that’s not tantalizing enough, AMC also dropped a juicy virtual table read from one of the final episodes, “One More,” featuring Ross Marquand (“Aaron”), Seth Gilliam (“Gabriel”), Patrick (“Mays”), and narrated by Josh McDermitt (“Eugene”). The episode follows Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron as they search for food and supplies for the folks left back in battered Alexandria. “Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test,” reads the synopsis.

Check out the Season 10, Episode 19 virtual table read below:

Video of The Walking Dead: In Production | Season 10 Episode “One More” Virtual Table Read

As you can see in the dramatic clip, when Marquand prods him to start preaching again, Gilliam’s mood darkens. “The world isn’t built for who we used to be,” he says, perhaps inspired by the all-too-real current pandemic.

Meaning there’s perhaps even more need for distraction these days. So get to daydreaming about the upcoming episodes with these official synopses released by AMC:

EPISODE 1017 – “Home Sweet Home”

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

EPISODE 1018 – “Find Me”

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

EPISODE 1019 – “One More”

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

EPISODE 1020 – “Splinter”

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

EPISODE 1021 – “Diverged”

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

EPISODE 1022 – “Here’s Negan”

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

The Walking Dead's extended 10th season begins Sunday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/8c on AMC, or on Thursday Feb. 25 if you’re rolling with AMC+. The main show’s 11th and final season is also still on tap to drop sometime in 2021.