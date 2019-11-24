The Walking Dead reveals new series title & expands the cast

The name of the new AMC series that begins the planned TV expansion of The Walking Dead universe has just been revealed. TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple took to social media on Sunday to give fans a first peek at the new title, along with a reassuring glimpse of the script cover for the show’s pilot episode.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the name we’ll be calling AMC’s third scripted series in the shambling post-apocalypse, which focuses on a younger group of survivors who represent the first generation to live their entire lives, from birth, after the mysterious zombie plague has wiped out civilization.

Gimple’s Instagram post was short and to the point. Setting up the show’s first episode, titled “Brave,” the former showrunner and all-around TWD mastermind sounded ready to begin the series’ all-new chapter: “I’ve been working with a lot of talented people to bring you a brand new world of the Walking Dead. Here we go.”

Variety reports that World Beyond also is adding to its cast, landing Julia Ormond (Mad Men, SYFY’s Incorporated, Legends of the Fall) to play a character named Elizabeth — a “charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force.”

“We are thrilled to have Julia join our merry band,” said Gimple, via the report. “I’m grateful for the talent, grace, intelligence, and humor she has brought to our set, our show and to this role. We — and the audience — are very lucky to have Julia helping bring this new world of The Walking Dead to life.”

Other new cast additions reportedly set to appear in “recurring guest roles,” according to Variety, are Natalie Gold (Succession) as “a mysterious figure operating in the shadows” named Lyla; Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water) as a still-enigmatic character named Barca; Scott Adsit (Veep, 30 Rock) as Tony (another character with no details as of yet); and Ted Sutherland (Fear Street) as yet another mysterious character named Percy.

With a regular cast that includes Ormond, Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Tortorella, The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set to debut at AMC next year.