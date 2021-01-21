Maggie is looking for justice in new trailer for all those extra The Walking Dead episodes

The Walking Dead may be coming to an end with Season 11, but there's still a lot of story to tell before then — something the new trailer (below) for the final six episodes of the show's extended 10th season makes more than clear.

Among them, is the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who shares that her and Glenn's son Hershel asks whether Negan — his father's killer — will ever face justice, something she (and a lot of fans) is no doubt wanting. Elsewhere in the trailer, the man with the bat himself is also back and it looks like fans will get a glimpse of his younger self, not to mention the creation of Lucille. (Also making an appearance will be the real Lucille, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan's real-life wife Hilarie Burton playing that of his character's late one.)

Beyond that, the trailer features Aaron (Ross Marquand) inexplicably pointing a gun to his head, and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) issuing a warning that "Evil people aren’t the exception to the rule. They are the rule." Then again, it wouldn't be The Walking Dead without an ominous portent.

The hit AMC series faced many pandemic-related delays when it came to production for Season 11, as well as these six additional episodes, which has resulted in the decision to split the final season of the show into two halves, and air them over the course of two years starting in late 2021, with the series officially concluding in 2022.

But that doesn't mean fans will have to say goodbye to the universe just yet, Fear the Walking Dead has recently been renewed for a seventh season, and Rick Grimes himself, Andrew Lincoln, has confirmed that plans for three standalone movies featuring his beloved character are still in motion with hopes to start filming the first one early this year, while Daryl and Carol (Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride) will eventually be launching into their own spin-off series together.

The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on Feb. 28 on AMC.