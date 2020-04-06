The Walking Dead boss confirms Maggie's return in postponed season finale

The Walking Dead's 10th season might not've been done, but a real-world virus has stepped in and taken over. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the post-production of the zombie show's planned finale for this season, so it ended with its penultimate episode: “The Tower.” Plenty happened in the makeshift finale that was wild, shocking, and prime for cliffhanging, but it's the tantalizing glimpse at its true final episode that's teasing the biggest reveal.

This article contains spoilers about The Walking Dead episode “The Tower.”

Being trapped in a hospital while surrounded by the Beta-led Whisperers is bad. No two ways around that. But director Greg Nicotero's episode will still have plenty of catharsis ... like revealing the return of Lauren Cohan's Maggie. Cohan went off in Season 9 to do the show Whiskey Cavalier, but the door was always open for her to pop up here and again. Now, as seen in the tease for the final episode below, she's come back to a whole lot of rough news.

Take a look:

Video of Maggie Returns | The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Sneak Peek

Yeah, welcome back to all of that. Plenty of deaths and the Whisperers to boot. Cohan is on board to become a series regular once again in Season 11 now that Whiskey Cavalier has been canceled. So Maggie's back — and it looks like she's back for good.

Speaking to EW, showrunner Angela Kang gave the clip a little more context and confirmed that what fans saw is true: Maggie will return. "We'll see that Maggie is … We'll know what's happened with her and what that means for our group," Kang explains. "And our people are obviously on this collision course with the Whisperer horde. We will see Beta doing his thing as the leader of the Whisperers, hell-bent on his revenge."

What about other dearly departed (but not dead) characters? Say ... from earlier this season?

"Obviously, it's not been that long in the timeline since Michonne said, 'I'm going to go off and try to find your father,' and she's obviously not back," Kang said. "We'll see how Judith’s dealing with that. There's Darryl and Negan, and Lydia, and Carol, and things with various groupings coming to a head. And we'll see more from the person in the iron mask with the weapons that come upon Alden and Aaron that we'll see in sneak peeks and everything."

Seeing Maggie did make it hard to remember everything that happened in that preview, but oh yeah, that masked spinning scythe guy looked pretty exciting. But, for now, there's no clear timeline for when fans will see everything unfold in Season 10's original finale. Stay tuned later this year.