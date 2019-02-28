Latest Stories

Dark Arts Harry Potter Universal Studios
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Brian Michael Bendis still writing Project 143, new Harry Potter attraction arrives, more
Metro Exodus - Spacious Land
Tag: Fangrrls
Metro Exodus's harsh take on the nuclear apocalypse is refreshing
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge teases new photos, blue milk and podracer ovens at Disney park
TJ Storm Motion Capture technology
Tag: Movies
Genre MVP: The motion capture actor who's played Groot, Godzilla, and Iron Man
Fear the Walking Dead Season 5

The Walking Dead's second spin-off in 'active development,' says AMC boss

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 28, 2019

The Walking Dead franchise has recently faced plenty of setbacks at both primary and secondary levels, with beloved cast members leaving the original show and video game spinoffs underperforming so badly that contracts were cut short. Couple that with ever-declining ratings for the programs on AMC and it’s no wonder that those behind the zombie property are seeking new avenues. Rick is headed to the movies and now we know that there’s at least one more TV spin-off in the works.

Today, AMC Networks held its conference call for 2018’s fourth quarter, and the future of the franchise was a hot topic of discussion. According to The Wrap, AMC chief operating officer Ed Carroll explained that a new spinoff from The Walking Dead, the second after Fear the Walking Dead, “is in active development.”

“We’re not yet at a stage where we’ll be announcing its plans to premiere,” Carroll said. “But we have hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that series.”

The franchise is in desperate need of new blood as viewership has consistently fallen for the main show — and recent plot developments have taken leaps and bounds with the timeline in order to both deal with departing stars and reinvigorate the story.

As The Walking Dead’s video game interests have collapsed and the films are still in the nebulous future, a new series could position AMC similarly to HBO, which is following the end of Game of Thrones with its own shows set in the same universe.

The Walking Dead is currently airing its ninth season while Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fifth later this year.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Fear the Walking Dead
Tag: AMC

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: TCA 2019
Tag: TCA
Austin Amelio Dwight Fear the Walking Dead
TCA 2019: Austin Amelio's Dwight Returns in first images from Fear the Walking Dead Season 5
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Development
Tag: Development News
travelers-s3-netflix
Development: Travelers not getting a fourth season; Dragon Prince getting second season; more
James Comtois
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Fear the Walking Dead
AustinAmelio
Miraculously, the timelines are allowing another Walking Dead character to jump over to Fear the Walking Dead
Brian Silliman
Jan 3, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 10
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Fear the Walking Dead
The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 1 2
AMC releases new Walking Dead teaser, promises another decade or more of the franchise
Matthew Jackson
Sep 14, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5