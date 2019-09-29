First trailer for BBC'S War of the Worlds limited series crash lands online

Run for your lives, the first trailer for BBC One's War of the Worlds miniseries adaptation is now online! Set in England during the early 1900s, it is, perhaps, the most faithful translation of H.G. Wells' influential alien invasion novel from 1898.

Luckily, the 40-second teaser isn't afraid to give us a good look at the Martian tripods that attempt to take over our planet with flesh-melting heat rays. If you've read the book, you might feel the same sense of dread the author was going for in his source material, especially since humanity was so technologically limited at the turn of the 20th century, and wouldn't have stood a chance against the advanced weaponry of an advanced civilization from outer space.

The limited series was written by Doctor Who alum, Peter Harness, and co-stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Alice in Wonderland), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rupert Graves (Krypton), Robert Carlyle (Yesterday).

Check it out below:

Video of The War of the Worlds | Trailer - BBC

"The version of The War of the Worlds that I wanted to make is one that's faithful to the tone and the spirit of the book, but which also feels contemporary, surprising and full of shocks: a collision of sci-fi, period drama and horror. There is nothing cosy or predictable about Wells’ novel, and that’s what I want to capture in the show. We have an incredible cast, a brilliant director and a wonderful crew - and I can’t wait for them to explode the terrifying story of the first alien invasion on to our screens," Harness said when the project started filming last summer.

Wells' story has been adapted into other media several times over the years, but none has adhered to its British roots. In fact, the most famous versions from Orson Welles, Byron Haskin, and Steven Spielberg have all been set in the United States.

“H.G. Wells' seminal novel has been adapted for the screen many times but it's always had a contemporary (and American) setting, this is the first version to be set in London and the Home Counties during the Edwardian period. Peter's scripts manage to honour the source material with great skill, but we aim to provide a thoroughly modern thrill ride for the audience, delivering an alien invasion story that will shock and awe audiences across the globe," added director Craig Viveiros (Silent Witness).

There is no specific premiere date for the miniseries just yet, but it is expected to premiere sometime this fall.