The Warrens' daughter learns the family business in Annabelle Comes Home clip

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are all about celebrating, well, movies and TV. But last night, it seemed like the red carpet was all about scaring the crap out of you.

Pop culture’s best and brightest assembled in Santa Monica over the weekend for the cable network's annual awards show. Known for categories fans care about like the Best Fight and Best Kiss, the fan-voted awards show offers a little something for every type of fan.

That includes horror fans, as during the red carpet MTV’s Josh Horowitz spoke with Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife of the new movie Annabelle Comes Home. It’s the latest installment in the Conjuring franchise, and from the looks of this exclusive clip, it isn’t short on terror.

Grace plays Judy Warren, the daughter of the demonologists Ed and Lorraine (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively). Unfortunately for Judy, it seems any work-life balance the family might have wanted went out the window. Then again, it’s never too early to learn the family business.

Not to mention that warding off a demonic doll will be good practice for Grace, as she's set to play the lead in Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters film. While she couldn’t say anything specific about the film, the excitement on her face said a lot.

Annabelle Comes Home, which is written and directed by Gary Dauberman, opens in theaters June 26, 2019. You can also check out this year's big winners of MTV's coveted Golden Popcorn statue here.