"Saving people. Hunting things. The family business." Move on, wayward sons. It’s time for the wayward daughters.

While the final season of Supernatural looms, I began my yearly rewatch. My relationship to Supernatural is simple — I love the Winchesters. I love their angel BFF Castiel. Hell, sometimes I even love the villains, like when the King of Hell, Crowley, became addicted to human emotions and had his own fall of disgrace by sheer virtue of teaming up with Sam and Dean.

But this isn’t about the boys. It’s about the warrior women of Supernatural. As I said, I love this show. But its treatment of female characters has always been questionable. Whether it’s the oversexualized torture of Ruby, the legitimately confusing reason for Charlie’s death, or the WTF-ery of Mary Winchester’s character arc — these characters deserve more. They deserve to be celebrated, no matter what side of good and evil they’re on.